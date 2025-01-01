Hyderabad Metro expansion to Medchal and Shamirpet, CM Revanth orders for DPR

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to extend the Metro rail to Medchal and Shamirpet. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) within three months and to seek approval for the project. Reddy has given the green signal for a 22 km Metro line from JBS to Shamirpet. The Metro from Paradise to Medchal will cover 23 km.

The CM also directed that the DPR details be shared with Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar to incorporate his suggestions.



