Hyderabad Metro expansion to Medchal and Shamirpet, CM Revanth orders for DPR

Telangana
DC Web Desk
1 Jan 2025 5:35 PM IST
Hyderabad Metro expansion to Medchal and Shamirpet, CM Revanth orders for DPR
The state government has decided to extend the Metro rail to Medchal and Shamirpet.

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to extend the Metro rail to Medchal and Shamirpet. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) within three months and to seek approval for the project. Reddy has given the green signal for a 22 km Metro line from JBS to Shamirpet. The Metro from Paradise to Medchal will cover 23 km.

The CM also directed that the DPR details be shared with Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar to incorporate his suggestions.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana state government Metro rail to Medchal and Shamirpet. 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
