Metro 2B Report Submitted to Centre for Aid

Hyderabad: Proposal papers for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 (B) along with relevant documents and detailed project reports were submitted to the Centre for approval, according to a statement issued here on Saturday. Approved by the state Cabinet, Phase 2 (B) project consists of three corridors — RGIA to Bharat Future City (39.6 km; Rs.7,168 crore); JBS to Medchal (24.5 km; Rs.6,946 crore); and JBS to Shamirpet (22km; Rs.5,465 crore). Covering a total length of 86.1 km, Phase 2 (B) will involve a total investment of Rs.19,579 crore.

As with 76.4-km Phase 2 (A) project, Phase 2 (B) is proposed to be developed as a joint venture project of the Centre and the state government. As per the Centre’s norms, the state government will pay Rs.5,874 crore or 30 per cent of the cost, the Centre Rs.3,524 crore (18 per cent); Rs.9,398 crore (48 per cent) will be borrowed from international financial institutions and the project includes a public-private partnership component of Rs.783 crore (4 per cent).