Messi Likely to Be Face of Telangana Rising 2047

Hyderabad: Argentina football legend Lionel Messi is set to visit Hyderabad in December, with the Telangana government exploring the possibility of appointing him as the brand ambassador for the “Telangana Rising 2047”, the long-term vision of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to propel the state towards a USD 1 trillion economy by 2033 and USD 3 trillion by 2047.

The government plans to unveil the vision document next month and is in advanced discussions to sign an agreement with Messi in connection with the initiative, which focuses on economic growth, employment generation, women empowerment, agricultural advancement, innovation, sustainability and improved living standards.

Official sources said that Hyderabad has replaced Ahmedabad on the itinerary of Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour of India 2025’. The tour, beginning on December 13 in Kolkata, originally included an event in Ahmedabad for sponsors, but that programme has now been shifted to Mumbai. In its place, Hyderabad will host Messi for a major event where he is expected to interact with fans, youth and prominent personalities.

“The event earlier planned in Ahmedabad is now happening in Mumbai, and Hyderabad will host Messi as part of the revised plan,” sources confirmed.

The reworked schedule follows the cancellation of Argentina’s proposed friendly match in Kochi on November 17. Under the updated itinerary, Messi will arrive in Kolkata on December 13 and fly to Hyderabad the same evening for a dedicated engagement before proceeding to Mumbai.

This will be Messi’s second visit to India, his first being in September 2011, when he captained Argentina for the first time in an international match — a friendly against Venezuela at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

If finalised, Messi’s association with Telangana Rising 2047 would mark a global branding milestone for the state, linking Telangana’s economic aspirations with one of the most recognised and admired sports icons in the world.