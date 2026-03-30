Merit List For 174 Assistant Professor Posts Released

HYDERABAD: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Sunday issued the merit list for recruitment to 174 assistant professor posts in government medical colleges. Vacancies span Gynaecology (90), Anaesthesia (44), Paediatrics (28) and Orthopaedics (12). Certificate verification for shortlisted candidates will be held on April 1 at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Vengal Rao Nagar. The final selection list will follow completion of verification. Separately, the board announced that the final merit and selection lists for 2,312 nursing officer posts will be released by April 9.



