Merit is the Only Quota for Congress Posts: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that there was no 'quota system' in the Congress other than the merit quota for securing organisational posts and responsibilities. Only leaders who perform effectively would be rewarded with positions, he said.

Revanth Reddy said the party leadership was closely monitoring the functioning and conduct of every leader. He was addressing the inaugural session of a training programme for district Congress presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Vikarabad and said party leader Rahul Gandhi was likely to attend the conclusing session of 10-day training programme on March 2.

Revanth Reddy said that differences of opinion were natural in a democratic party but they should not lead to divisions. Suppressing dissent would weaken the organisation, he said and added that collective functioning had enabled the Congress to expand its vote share from about 2.5 per cent prior to the 2023 Assembly polls to nearly 40 per cent in the recent municipal polls.

He pointed out that the vote gap between Congress and its rival party was around two per cent in 2023 Assembly elections, which widened to four per cent in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and further to 12 per cent in municipal polls and attributed the growth to the confidence reposed in the party by its workers and the public.

The Chief Minister urged DCC presidents to focus on digital membership expansion, noting that the party had enrolled 42 lakh digital members across 119 Assembly constituencies. Leaders who had performed well as DCC presidents were given opportunities to become MLAs, while those active in affiliated wings were accommodated in corporation posts, he said, adding that party responsibilities were assigned by identifying committed workers rather than through lobbying.

Revanth Reddy criticised the political parties that benefited from the constitutional framework created by Congress but now called for a “Congress-mukt Bharat.” The Congress believes that the soul of India resided in its villages and stood committed to protecting the Constitution at a time when attempts were allegedly being made to weaken or alter it, he said.

Recalling the sacrifices of national leaders, and citing the legacy of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, whose welfare initiatives and padayatra strengthened the Congress, Revanth Reddy advised DCC presidents not to consider themselves as district “heads” but as coordinators responsible for uniting leaders and workers. He said he had personally visited leaders’ homes to seek their support after becoming TPCC president in 2021, and collective efforts helped Congress return to power in Telangana. “Leaders should focus on resolving public issues rather than pursuing recommendations or lobbying”, he added.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, the Chief Minister alleged that attempts were being made to politically target the Gandhi family through cases and to silence Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. He claimed the ruling party was attempting to weaken the Gandhi family politically despite their history of sacrifices for the nation. Revanth Reddy alleged that BJP government at the Centre was conspiring to abolish the Constitution as well as reservations for the BC, SC, ST and minorities communities and DCC presidents should lead from the front in thwarting these attempts by creating awareness among people.

Stressing unity, he said the Congress must grow stronger in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh despite the bifurcation, adding that the party and the nation were inseparable. Calling upon DCC presidents to utilise the training programme effectively, he urged them to work collectively to strengthen the organisation and uphold democratic values.