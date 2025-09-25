Mentally Unsound Man Murdered by Inmates at Rehabilitation Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment for "mental health issues" was murdered at a private de-addiction and rehabilitation centre here allegedly by two inmates following a quarrel over a minor issue, police said on Thursday.

The victim, belonging to Andhra Pradesh and undergoing treatment at the centre for the past eight months was attacked with sticks and nail-cutter by the two addicts on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

The accused are natives of Nalgonda district in Telangana and Barkas in the city, and were admitted to the centre about a month ago. The accused and the victim used to regularly quarrel over minor issues, a police official at Miyapur Police Station said.

On Wednesday, the duo hit him on his forehead and face, following which the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. A murder case was registered and the accused were taken into custody.