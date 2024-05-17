Men outshine women in casting vote in Lok Sabha elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: Men outshine women in casting their vote during Lok Sabha elections conducted in Telangana on May 13.



Around 66.07 per cent men voters while 65.29 per cent women voters and 30.25 per cent others exercised their franchise in 17 Parliament constituencies in the State, registering a total poll percentage of 65.67. Highest number of men and women voters accounting to 78.21 per cent and 75.38 per cent, respectively, from Bhongir Parliament constituency took part in voting.

This was followed by Khammam with 76.98 per cent men voters and 75.27 per cent women voters respectively, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Out of 17 constituencies, Secunderabad Parliament constituency registered low turnout with only 49.42 per cent men and 48.64 women voters casting their vote. This was followed by Hyderabad constituency with 49.99 per cent men and 46.93 per cent women voters exercising their franchise.

Seventeen Parliament constituencies in Telangana were among the 96 constituencies where phase-IV Lok Sabha elections were conducted on May 13. Voters from Khammam, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Medak and Mahubnagar constituencies also took part in voting in large numbers.

Lok Sabha elections-2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95 per cent so far in the country, as approximately 451 million people have voted during the first four phases of ongoing general elections in India, the ECI said.

As a part of its outreach to enhance voter turnout, the ECI has introduced an array of various interventions, to appeal and motivate voters to cast their vote, during ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Following a request from ECI, various institutions, influencers and celebrities having significant reach are working enthusiastically on a pro-bono basis underlining the importance of casting a vote to elect a right candidate.

The ECI felt that a high voter turnout would be a message from Indian voters to the world, about the strength of Indian Democracy. Elaborate security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the elections also played a crucial role in bringing more number of voters to polling booths this time, officials said.