MEMU Trains Will Be Manufactured In Kazipet Rail Manufacturing Unit: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: The new generation Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains with 16 to 20 coaches will be manufactured at the Rail Manufacturing Unit (RMU) at Kazipet in Telangana and cater to non-urban and semi-urban areas especially during festive seasons.

This was stated by the Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy during a meeting on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Kishan Reddy met Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss various initiatives undergoing in Telangana. Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Kishan Reddy that the Indian railways intend to introduce new generation MEMU trains to enhance short and medium-distance train travel.

The new MEMU trains, with 16-20 coaches, will be manufactured at the RMU in Kazipet, and cater to non-urban and semi-urban areas especially during festive seasons, he said.

The RMU in Kazipet is being constructed in 160 acre of land with a revised cost estimate of Rs.716 crore with a target date of completion of Jan 2026. Further, the activity for production is anticipated to start around May 2026.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the unit in July 2023. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was entrusted with this project. Initially, a wagon repair workshop was sanctioned at Kazipet to undertake Periodic Overhauling (POH) of 200 wagons per month.

However, considering the increased demand for wagons by the railways and requests from various stakeholders to establish a manufacturing unit to promote local industry, the wagon repair shop at Kazipet is being upgraded to a full-fledged railway manufacturing unit.

The construction of the railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet is a significant step towards realizing the vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.