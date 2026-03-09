Memo Seeks Mandal Status for Mamnoor

Warangal: Members of the Mamnoor Mandal Sadhana Samiti (MMSS) on Monday submitted a memorandum to DCC president and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda) chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy at his chamber in Hanamkonda, seeking declaration of Mamnoor as a separate mandal headquarters.

The delegation urged the state government to end what it described as decades of administrative neglect and grant mandal status to Mamnoor.

Samiti leaders said farmers of the area had made significant sacrifices when about 1,900 acres of fertile land were acquired in 1932 for the establishment of an airport and other government institutions. Despite losing their livelihoods for public purposes, the region had witnessed little development over the past century, they alleged.

The demand gathered momentum following an all-party meeting held on December 25, 2025, where representatives of political parties, caste associations and civil society organisations passed a unanimous resolution seeking mandal status for Mamnoor.

Though the area presently falls under the 43rd division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), residents said the merger had not resolved administrative difficulties and maintained that a separate mandal headquarters would help address local issues.

The samiti members said Mamnoor had the required population, strategic location and availability of government land to function as a mandal headquarters. They added that surrounding villages would also benefit from centralised administration if the proposal was approved.

Responding to the representation, Venkatram Reddy said he would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the state government. He assured the delegation of his support in pursuing development for the region.