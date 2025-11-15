Melatonin Use Spikes Heart Risks: Study

HYDERABAD: What began as a shortcut to better sleep has turned into a nightly habit for many around the world, including in India and Hyderabad. Melatonin was once used to adjust to time zones or prescribed under certain conditions only. But now it has become one of the most common over-the-counter supplements for sleep, often in higher-than-recommended dosages and used regularly. But new findings from the American Heart Association’s 2024 Scientific Sessions suggest that people using melatonin have an 89 per cent higher risk of developing heart failure.

Researchers used a database of more than 1,30,000 adults with chronic insomnia. Those who had prescribed melatonin in their record showed a higher likelihood of heart failure, hospitalisation for cardiac problems and even early death than those who had not. The team clarified that this was an observed link, not proof of causation, but the numbers have unsettled doctors who say many people treat melatonin as if it were a vitamin.

“Any drug used in excess will have adverse effects. Up to 1 mg is allowed, but people assume it’s a vitamin and take such high unsupervised dosage every day,” said Dr Kiran Madhala, co-convenor of the IMA Telangana Media Committee and faculty at Gandhi Medical College. “Melatonin is a hormone made by the pineal gland. It manages calmness and sleep–wake cycles. When we add more from outside, it disturbs that natural production.” He said that erratic work hours, constant screen exposure and stress disrupt the body’s internal clock, and the real solution lies in correcting lifestyle, not taking pills.

In Hyderabad, melatonin is available in 3 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg doses at pharmacies and online stores, often bought without consultation. Abhijeet Bose, an IT professional, said he would now watch his dosage more carefully after reading the research. His friend Deepanita added that people often treat sleep issues with quick fixes without understanding the risks.

Younger people are equally wary. T. Pallavi, who takes melatonin occasionally, said, “Most brands sell 5 or 10 mg when studies show that less than 1 mg works. People don’t know that many supplements here are unregulated and can have more than the stated dose.” She believes lifestyle correction is far safer: “You can’t fix bad sleep hygiene with a pill.”

Famous neuroscientist Dr Andrew Huberman had also voiced concerns around it. He found that commercial supplements can contain anywhere from 15 to 155 percent of what the label claims. His advice is to stick to less than 1 mg, as larger doses often cause grogginess without improving sleep.

India’s growing sleep supplement market is estimated to reach 300 million dollars by 2025, which reflects the long work hours and rising stress. Regardless of the research, doctors say that continuous melatonin use can also alter blood pressure, reduce clotting, and interfere with heart medication. Dr Madhala advises a dark, optimum room temperature (19 degrees is recommended by studies), limited screen exposure, and simple relaxation before bed.