Meinhardt Company Serves Legal Notice to BRS Leader Krishank

Hyderabad: Meinhardt company has served legal notices to BRS social media convenor Manne Krishank, demanding him to cease and desist from making frivolous, malicious, and defamatory statements, and to withdraw those statements from social media.





The notice instructed Krishank to retract the defamatory, unfounded, and baseless allegations made against the company on social media, in press entities, media houses, and other web portals. It also demanded a written public apology to the company for damaging its hard-earned reputation and goodwill. Furthermore, the notice called for the removal of defamatory content from all social media accounts and websites.

The company warned that it would be compelled to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, if he failed to comply with the notice within 24 hours.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Krishank stated, "There is no question of deleting the tweets posted either on MEINHARDT or the MUSI contract given by CM Revanth. I’ve discussed this with our Working President, Mr. KTR. The BRS Legal Cell will respond to the legal notices issued by the Singapore company." (sic)



