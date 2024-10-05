MEIL’s Solar Power Plants Commissioned in Maharashtra under PM KUSUM Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the solar plants and dedicated them to the nation. These five solar plants, located at Dhondalgaon in Shambhaji Nagar, Bamni in Nanded, Haroli in Kolhapur, Jalalabad in Akola and Palshi in Buldhana in Maharashtra. The inauguration of these solar power plants marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable energy solutions and brings revolutionary changes in the lives of the farmers of Maharashtra.

These power plants provide uninterrupted electricity to farmers for the cultivation of their lands and reduce the burden of cost of electricity bills and enhance the agriculture production and excess power, which will be connected to the grid.

Farmers typically get power for irrigation at night. This not only causes them a great deal of inconvenience but also results in wastage of water as pumps are left running once switched on. Sometimes farmers lost their lives due to snake bites and current shocks.

Providing solar panels for irrigation under PMKUSUM would result in day-time reliable power to farmers making irrigation easier for them and also avoiding over-use of water and power. PM KUSUM, an initiative launched by the Central government of India in 2019, aims to promote solar energy in agriculture, reduce farmers’ dependency on diesel pumps, and increase their income through surplus electricity generation.

As part of the PM KUSUM scheme, the MEIL has to execute the 404 advanced solar plants across nine districts of Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Satara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Jalna, Jalgaon, and Nanded, with a total capacity of 1880 MW. The current inaugurated plants are the few of the 404 proposed solar plants. Remaining solar plants works are at different stages.

The newly commissioned solar plants utilizes advanced Monopark 550 WP solar panels, 275 KW inverters, and swing motors to maximize energy harnessing from the sun. MEIL is also at the forefront of technological innovation, introducing a first-of-its-kind Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for solar power plants.

This system seamlessly integrates with the State Solar Energy Data Management (SSEDM) platform and the National Solar Energy Data Management (NSEDM) platform managed by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, ensuring efficient oversight and data management.

The inauguration of solar plants is a testament to our dedication to building a sustainable future, said the Chief Operating Officer (Renewable Energy), M Sridhar for MEIL. “We are proud to contribute to the nation's energy security while simultaneously supporting the agricultural sector and enhancing farmers' livelihoods.”

As work progresses, MEIL continues to uphold its role as a leader in sustainable infrastructure, driving India towards a greener and more prosperous future. With several more solar plants under construction, the company remains committed to its vision of transforming the country’s energy landscape.