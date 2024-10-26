MEIL Foundation to Contribute ₹200 Crore for Young India Skills University in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major step towards empowering the youth of Telangana, MEIL foundation, the CSR arm of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has come forward to contribute INR 200 crore towards building the Young India Skills University (YISU) in Hyderabad. This university, developed in partnership with the Telangana Government, will offer advanced training in skills and entrepreneurship, giving young people the tools they need for a brighter future.

The partnership was made official today as MEIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YISU in Hyderabad. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and University Vice Chancellor VLVSS Subbarao, marking MEIL’s commitment to creating world-class facilities at the university.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and other prominent leaders like Ministers Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and MP Anil Kumar Yadav attended the event. MEIL’s Managing Director, Krishna Reddy, led MEIL’s delegation and shared the company’s vision of supporting the youth through this ambitious project. MEIL directors - B Srinivas Reddy, CH Subbaiah, P Ravi Reddy, Doraiah Swami, N Tirupathi Rao; Vice President Ramana Rao were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

In August, Chief Minister Reddy laid the foundation stone for the university on a sprawling 57-acre site at Mir Khan Peta in Kandukuru mandal, just outside Hyderabad. At today’s meeting, the Chief Minister appreciated MEIL team for the generous support and outlined the government’s plan to equip the university with advanced classrooms, residential facilities, and other amenities for students.

Through its commitment, MEIL Foundation is paving the way for a university that will uplift the youth, nurture skills, and build a generation ready to lead and innovate. This project is a meaningful step towards building a brighter, more self-sufficient future for India’s young talent.

Key facilities at the YISU campus include Academic Block, Administrative Block, Library and Computer Hub, Workshops and Laboratory block, Student Housing and Faculty Housing, Guest Faculty Accommodation and VC, Registrar Residences, Utilities, 700 Seater auditorium and Conference Rooms, etc.