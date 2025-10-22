Mega Job Mela In Huzurnagar On Oct. 25

Nalgonda: Minister for irrigation and civil supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday announced that a mega job mela will be held on October 25 at Vignan School and Swarnavedika Function Hall in Huzurnagar, aimed at providing large-scale employment opportunities to unemployed youth across the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Inspecting the arrangements at the venue, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the event was being organised under the direct supervision of the state government as part of its commitment to addressing unemployment. He said over 205 companies have already registered to participate and more than 9,500 candidates have enrolled for the fair so far. The numbers are expected to increase further in the coming days.

The job mela is being organised in collaboration with the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) and Singareni Collieries, with participation from several private industries that have agreed to recruit through the event.

Calling unemployment the biggest challenge, the minister said the Congress government had already completed 70,000 to 75,000 job appointments and recently handed over Group 1 and Group 2 appointment letters through Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He added that recruitment for licensed surveyors was also in the pipeline.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said he had personally invited major companies and secured participation from industries across the Nalgonda region. Many have confirmed hiring based on available vacancies in their respective sectors. Highlighting the gap in job opportunities between urban and rural youth, the minister urged rural candidates to register and attend the mela in large numbers. He said the event was designed to serve as a platform for talented youth from villages who have long awaited suitable job openings.

Appealing to Congress leaders and workers, he called for a mission-mode effort to ensure maximum participation from across the district. “This is not just a recruitment drive, but a purposeful initiative to bring hope to families that have invested heavily in education,” he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy added that the job mela represents the government’s broader goal of linking education with employment and creating equitable opportunities for all sections of society.