Mega Job Mela: 150 Companies to Recruit Staff

Nalgonda:Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy released here on Thursday the poster for the Mega Job Mela in Huzurnagar October 25.

He also held a review meeting with Digital Employment Exchange Telangana officials to finalise the arrangements. The job mela is being organised in collaboration with the Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL).



Officials briefed the minister that more than 10,000 candidates were to turn up, and over 150 companies would offer vacancies across IT, manufacturing, services, trading, pharma, banking and financial services.

The minister also unveiled a DEET poster at the secretariat.

Uttam Kumar directed DEET and line departments to ensure venue infrastructure, internet connectivity, clear candidate flow, and adequate volunteer support. He said serious employers should be provided with functional workspaces. Logistics such as printers and copying machines should be arranged on rental basis where required.

The mobilisation of youths would be mainly from the combined Nalgonda region. Placement officers and principals from around 150+ institutions -- including degree colleges, engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs -- are being engaged through established contact networks and WhatsApp groups. They would register final-year students and unemployed youth for the job mela.



A preparatory meeting of placement officers was proposed to maximise the turnout and coordination.



Sector-specific counters and an employer help desk with printing and photocopy facilities would be set up at the government degree college grounds to streamline the on-site processes.



DEET officials informed the minister that their platform had crossed one lakh registered job seekers. Employers state-wide can send instant vacancy alerts through a paperless, mobile-first system and support follow-up interviews. While the Huzurnagar mela would prioritise in-person recruitment, DEET would aid outreach and registrations.



IT and industries minister Sridhar Babu and other ministers, MLAs and public representatives are expected to participate in the mela.

