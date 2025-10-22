Mega Blood Donation Camp Held in Godavarikhani

Karimnagar: Ramagundam Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha urged the youth to support the police in community development and crime control, stressing that the police’s commitment to public service is highlighted during Police Commemoration Week, which honours officers who died protecting citizens. He made these remarks while inaugurating a mega blood donation camp at the Godavarikhani One Town Police Station in Peddapalli district.

The event was organised under the direction of Commissioner Jha as part of Commemoration Week and supervised by Peddapalli DCP Karunakar, Godavarikhani ACP Ramesh, and CIs Indrasena Reddy (Godavarikhani) and Praveen Kumar (Ramagundam).

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the camp was conducted to honour police martyrs and to collect blood for patients in need, particularly those suffering from Thalassemia. “Just as blood saves lives, the police work around the clock to safeguard people’s lives and property, even during emergencies and festivals,” he said.

He encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from police martyrs, cooperate with law enforcement in maintaining peace, and take responsibility for social welfare and crime prevention.

A large number of police officials, members of voluntary organisations, and local youth participated in the camp. The collected blood will be supplied to Thalassemia patients through the Red Cross Society in Mancherial district.