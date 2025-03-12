Mega awareness on medicinal, aromatic plants held at Telangana Varsity

NIZAMABAD: In a bid to promote sustainable and profitable agriculture, Telangana University, in collaboration with the CSIR’s Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), organised a mega awareness camp for farmers on its campus on Wednesday. The event, attended by over 100 farmers from across the Nizamabad district, aimed to introduce them to the economic benefits of cultivating medicinal and aromatic plants.

During the camp, CIMAP scientist Dr Gnanesha Gowda delivered a detailed presentation on advanced farming techniques and the growing national and international market for these commercial plantations. “Farmers can potentially double their income by switching to medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation,” he explained.

Telangana University vice-chancellor Prof. T. Yadagiri Rao encouraged farmers to adopt new technologies and modern farming practices. “It is time we reduce the focus on traditional crops and shift towards commercially important plantations like medicinal and aromatic plants for the economic empowerment of our farmers,” he stated, recalling his own farming experiences and urging a shift towards modernisation to mitigate losses.

The awareness camp, a first-of-its-kind large-scale initiative at the university, was jointly organised by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, the Research and Development Cell, and the IPR Cell of Telangana University. The event featured interactive sessions where farmers engaged with experts to discuss both the advantages and challenges of transitioning to these alternative crops.

CIMAP scientists also distributed samples of Lemongrass, Ashwagandha, and other medicinal and aromatic plants to the participants. Senior faculty members, including Vasam Chandrashekar, Shirisha Boyapati, M. Satyanarayana, and Punnaiah Akkinepally, played key roles in coordinating the meet, ensuring a fruitful exchange of ideas and expertise.