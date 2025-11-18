MeeSeva Services To Go Live On WhatsApp From Today

Hyderabad:Telangana’s flagship MeeSeva citizen services platform will be accessible through WhatsApp, offering a simple, secure, chat-based interface to millions across the state from Tuesday, when the service number will be announced.

Citizens will be able to pay electricity and water bills, and property tax, from home, eliminating the need to visit government offices or MeeSeva centres. They can also apply for various government certificates directly from their phones. All services currently being offered by MeeSeva will be gradually made available on the WhatsApp channel.

An official said that WhatsApp-based services typically involve a dedicated WhatsApp number through which citizens can send messages or commands to access services or receive updates. MeeSeva facilitates over 1.5 crore transactions annually in Telangana, reducing paperwork and red tape while enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accountability.



Through more than 3,000 centres and a digital-first strategy, MeeSeva has made it easier for people to apply for birth, income, caste, and residence certificates, receive instant notifications, and access digitally verified documents.



According to officials, MeeSeva offers more than 220 services from 36 departments, covering a wide range of government-to-citizen (G2C), government-to-business (G2B), and utility services. These include certificate applications (such as income, caste, residence, and birth), utility bill payments, registrations, and various municipal services. The platform has continually expanded, integrating with digital wallets, DigiLocker, and Aadhaar authentication to ensure secure, streamlined access to public services.