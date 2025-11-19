MeeSeva on WhatsApp Launched

Hyderabad: The government on Tuesday released the official WhatsApp number 80969 58096 for MeeSeva services online. It offers an AI-driven chat platform that allows residents to access over 580 government to citizen (G2C) services from 40-plus departments. The service can be accessed anytime.

Users just save the number, send "Hi" or "Menu" and follow prompts to apply for certificates, pay bills, and track status without visiting service centres. Aadhaar-based authentication and online payments are integrated to ensure secure, seamless transactions, making government services more accessible to all, especially in remote areas.

IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu launched the service, that is developed in partnership with Meta and MeeSeva, MeeSeva WhatsApp services.

MeeSeva commissioner Ravi Kiran the WhatsApp chatbot has been implemented, in collaboration with Meta, leveraging advanced conversational AI technologies, reflecting a strong public–private collaboration to enhance citizen service delivery.

The services include income, birth, death, caste, and residence certificates; electricity, water, property tax payments; Police challan payments; GHMC & CDMA services; grievance submission and endowments & temple services (prasadam booking, seva booking, room reservation)

The conversational interface allows citizens—especially rural users, senior citizens, and first-time technology adopters—to receive instant assistance without navigating complex portals or visiting physical centers, Ravi Kiran said.

Officials said it is among the largest government–WhatsApp integrations in India, offering ease of access to key services “at citizens’ fingertips” without the need for additional applications. This initiative aims to make government services more accessible, inclusive, and user-friendly by bringing them directly to the mobile phones of citizens across Telangana.

Speaking at the launch, Sridhar Babu said the state government is committed to making governance participatory, transparent, and citizen-driven. “Governance should not happen within closed walls. It must integrate citizens as active participants, with technology bringing services directly to their doorstep,” he remarked.

Emphasizing that technology should serve as an instrument of equality, the Minister said the government aims to ensure that digital benefits reach even the remotest corners of Telangana. As part of this vision, the state has set a goal of training 10 lakh youth annually in artificial intelligence to help them seize emerging global opportunities in the digital sector.

Highlighting other ongoing initiatives, he referred to projects such as the AI-powered Telangana Digital Exchange (TGDeX), AI City, AI University, and the Telangana Innovation Hub, which he said are enabling the State to set new benchmarks in digital governance.

Telangana’s GenAI-driven, mobile-first model has already transformed service delivery, and the newly launched WhatsApp-based MeeSeva services will soon be available in Telugu and Urdu. Voice-command features are also being developed for hands-free access, and the platform will be expanded to more departments in the coming months.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana’s digital efforts have drawn attention from other States exploring similar citizen-centric models. Special Chief Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan, Hyderabad Collector Harichandan, MeeSeva Commissioner Ravi Kiran, and representatives from Meta attended the event.