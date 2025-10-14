Meerpet Murder Case Expedited: Sudheer Babu

Hyderabad: The fast-track court is expected to fix October 17 as the trial date for the sensational ‘Meerpet murder case,’ in which ex-serviceman Putta Guru Murthy allegedly killed his wife Venkata Madhavi, dismembered her body, burned the remains and dumped them in a lake, Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said.

After investigation, the Meerpet police filed a chargesheet before the LB Nagar court in connection with the murder that took place on January 15. The commissioner had petitioned the then-DGP Dr Jitender to expedite the trial to prevent witness intimidation and evidence tampering. The petition was forwarded to the State government, which sought directions from the High Court. Last month, the High Court instructed that the case be tried by a fast-track court.

Confirming to Deccan Chronicle, Sudheer Babu said the fast-track court would announce the trial date on October 17. “The trial will likely begin within 15 days of the scheduling. We expect a conviction within one or two months,” a senior police officer said. Guru Murthy, who has chosen to argue his own case, has not yet appointed a defence lawyer. Police sources said that the court might assign counsel if his brother fails to arrange one.

In the absence of the victim’s body, police will rely on corpus delicti — circumstantial and scientific evidence establishing the occurrence of the crime. Blood samples collected from the scene and other forensic traces will form part of the prosecution’s case.

Police have seized all equipment allegedly used in the crime, which the accused attempted to clean thoroughly to erase evidence. Cell tower data showing the couple’s phones at the same location during the crime will also be presented. Statements from 11 family members of Madhavi, along with those of the landlord, neighbours, and a watchwoman, have been recorded.

Major Bharadwaj’s body to reach Guntur today

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Major T.S.T. Bharadwaj of the 13 EW Unit, who died in a road accident in Jaisalmer, are scheduled to arrive at Vijayawada International Airport at 5.45 pm on today by Air India flight AI-598. The body will be taken to his native village, Sangadigunta, Lanchester Road, Guntur, for the final rites.

Major Bharadwaj, a native of Guntur, died due to injuries after an Army jeep overturned near Gamnewala village in the Tanot area of Jaisalmer while travelling from Ramgarh to Longewala. In this incident, four more — Lt Col Prashant Rai, Maj Amit, Maj Prachi Shukla and the driver —have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at an Army hospital. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the cause of the accident.

2 villas looted in Peddamberpet

Hyderabad: Burglars struck two locked villas in Sadasiva Heavens, Peddamberpet, under Hayathnagar police limits, and made away with silver ornaments weighing about one and a half kg.

Police said the offenders broke into Villa Nos. 241 and 242 belonging to 75-year-old retired lecturer Guduru Rajender and escaped with silverware worth about Rs.1.5 lakh. Rajender had been staying in his native village in Hanamkonda for a month due to ill health, while a housemaid was cleaning and locking the house regularly. On Monday morning, the maid found the door open and alerted the owner.

On the same night, burglars also broke into an adjacent villa belonging to B. Krishna Reddy, who has been abroad for the past month. Hayathnagar police, along with Vanasthalipuram ACP and the CLUES team, inspected both houses and launched an investigation.