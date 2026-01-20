Meerpet: CA Arrested in Wife and Son’s Death Case

Hyderabad:Meerpet police on Monday arrested Yeshwanth Reddy, a chartered accountant, of charges of alleged dowry harassment and abetting the suicide of his wife. This followed a statement in the case given by one Lakshmi, mother of the victim.

The accused’s wife, Sushmita, 27, had allegedly died by suicide after murdering her 11-month-old son at their house in Hastinapuram. Lakshmi had attempted to die by suicide immediately after this, and was rushed to a hospital



Lakshmi, upon recovering, recorded her statement accusing Yeshwanth Reddy of harassing her daughter, which she believed drove Sushmita to take the extreme step. She clarified that the accused had not attempted to kill her.



Meerpet police, who registered a case under abetment to suicide and dowry harassment, based on the complaint and the statement, arrested Yeshwant Reddy and presented him in a court which sent him to judicial custody.