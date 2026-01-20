 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Meerpet: CA Arrested in Wife and Son’s Death Case

Telangana
20 Jan 2026 1:11 AM IST

This followed a statement in the case given by one Lakshmi, mother of the victim.

Meerpet: CA Arrested in Wife and Son’s Death Case
x
Meerpet police on Monday arrested Yeshwanth Reddy, a chartered accountant, of charges of alleged dowry harassment and abetting the suicide of his wife.

Hyderabad:Meerpet police on Monday arrested Yeshwanth Reddy, a chartered accountant, of charges of alleged dowry harassment and abetting the suicide of his wife. This followed a statement in the case given by one Lakshmi, mother of the victim.

The accused’s wife, Sushmita, 27, had allegedly died by suicide after murdering her 11-month-old son at their house in Hastinapuram. Lakshmi had attempted to die by suicide immediately after this, and was rushed to a hospital

Lakshmi, upon recovering, recorded her statement accusing Yeshwanth Reddy of harassing her daughter, which she believed drove Sushmita to take the extreme step. She clarified that the accused had not attempted to kill her.

Meerpet police, who registered a case under abetment to suicide and dowry harassment, based on the complaint and the statement, arrested Yeshwant Reddy and presented him in a court which sent him to judicial custody.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Meerpet police 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X