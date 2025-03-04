Meenakshi Natarajan: Leaders Crossing Party Line Will Not Be Spared, Local Body Polls Crucial for Congress

Hyderabad: Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC in-charge for Telangana, delivered a strong warning to party leaders from the Medak and Malkajgiri parliamentary constituencies, stating that anyone, regardless of stature, crossing the party line would face consequences.

Her remarks came after multiple leaders lodged complaints against each other during meetings held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday to assess the party's situation in two constituencies, which are currently held by BJP.

Notably, Patancheru leader Kata Srinivas Goud accused Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who defected from the BRS to Congress, of sidelining loyal party leaders and workers. Goud expressed concern that the party was prioritising defectors over long-time Congress supporters.

He further alleged that Mahipal Reddy continued to display pictures of BRS leader K. Chandrashekar Rao in his office while refusing to put up images of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Despite this, Goud claimed, the state party leadership had not taken any action against him.

Natarajan took stock of the party’s situation in both parliamentary constituencies, with ministers, MLAs, MLCs from Medak and Malkajgiri in attendance. She observed internal rifts, particularly between long-time Congress members and those who joined from other parties before and after the 2023 Assembly elections.

Stressing the need for unity, she urged leaders to counter opposition parties BRS and BJP effectively. She instructed party members to respond to criticism against the Congress government with factual rebuttals. She stressed that internal disputes should be resolved internally and not aired publicly, whether through the media or social media platforms.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming local body elections, Natarajan stated that the results would be crucial for the Congress as the ruling party. Any unfavourable outcome, she warned, could dent the party’s reputation and provide an opportunity for the BJP and BRS to regain strength.

She made it clear that the Congress was strong in the state at all levels but was being weakened by internal conflicts, which needed immediate resolution.

Natarajan issued a strict directive to all leaders, warning that any attempts to harm the party’s prospects would not be tolerated. She reiterated that party forums were the appropriate place to voice grievances, and any leader violating this principle would face disciplinary action.