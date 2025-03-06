Meenakshi Categorises Congress Leaders into Three Groups for Govt and Party Posts

Hyderabad: AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan has reportedly decided to categorise Congress leaders in Telangana into three groups to prioritise them for nominated posts in the state government as well as in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and District Congress Committees (DCCs).

According to party sources, the categorisation aims to address concerns over the allocation of posts and maintain fairness within the party. The first group will comprise Congress leaders, who remained loyal to the party for decades, the second group will comprise leaders from other parties who joined the Congress just before the 2023 Assembly elections and the third group comprise leaders from other parties who joined the Congress after it came to power in December 2023.

The decision was reportedly taken during ongoing parliamentary constituency-wise review meetings conducted by Meenakshi at Gandhi Bhavan.

On Tuesday, review meetings were held for Adilabad and Peddapalli parliamentary constituencies. During the discussions, minister Danasari

Anasuya (Seethakka) reportedly offered to step down as Adilabad in-charge minister. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the negligent attitude and poor performance of the party’s Assembly constituency in-charges in the undivided Adilabad district.

Meenakshi's decision to categorise party leaders into three groups follows widespread complaints from senior Congress leaders, who have remained with the party through difficult times, about newly-joined leaders being given priority in nominated posts. They argued that such favouritism was demoralising loyal party workers and could have long-term repercussions on the party’s strength in the state.

Responding to these concerns, Meenakshi assured party members that she would take necessary steps to ensure fairness in the allocation of nominated positions. She reiterated that priority would be given based on the newly established categories and that all deserving leaders would be accommodated in the upcoming appointments.

Party insiders say that the leadership will soon finalise the distribution of nominated posts both in the government and within the party to maintain unity and morale among its members.