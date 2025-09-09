Medigadda Rehabilitation As Per NDSA, Says Uttam

Hyderabad:Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to revive the Pranahita Chevella irrigation project by constructing a barrage at Tummidihatti. The minister told officials to prepare a draft proposal and get a revised detailed project report for the project, a commitment made to the people by the Congress before the elections.

Chairing a review with senior irrigation department officials on various projects, Uttam Kumar Reddy said on the restoration of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project that the government was very clear that rehabilitation works would proceed strictly as per the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report.

Asking officials to seek expertise from IITs and reputed institutions for this purpose, he said an action plan must be ready by the time the floodwaters recede this season. “We must act before the next monsoon to ensure safety and usability of these barrages,” he said.

He said officials must be ready with all required reports on the Sammakka Sarakka project which the Central Water Commission will take stock of on September 23 to decide on water allocation and clearances.

Uttam Kumar Reddy later during a video conference with scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute, Himalayan Heli Services and JP Associates, discussed arrangements for a heliborne aerial magnetic survey near the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel and urged officials to expedite site studies while clearances, including those from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, are being processed.

On the issue of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) hearings, he said another round of discussions will be held with Supreme Court lawyer C.S. Vaidyanathan ahead of KWDT hearings from September 23 to 25, and that he will be attending them. “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy might also join if his schedule permits,” he added.