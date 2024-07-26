Medigadda Has Proved Congress Lied Against BRS: KTR

Karimnagar: By withstanding a flow of about 10 lakh cusecs of water, the Medigadda barrage constructed under the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) proved how strong it is. It also proved all the allegations made by the Congress party leaders were wrong, said BRS working president K.T.Rama Rao. Representatives of the BRS along with MLAs and MLCs led by KTR inspected the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) here in Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, KTR alleged that even though the farming sector is facing a lot of problems without a supply of water for irrigation needs, the Congress government is not pumping the water from the Kaleshwaram project only to blame the BRS party chief and former chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. To benefit the farm sector and utilize more than 100 tmcs of water that goes waste, KCR with foresight took up the lift irrigation project KLIS which is the largest in the world and completed it in record time. Because of the Kaleshwaram project, Telangana has become the rice bowl of the country on par with Punjab and Haryana. Apart from that after the construction of the project, cultivated area was increased enormously in the state. By magnifying the minor incident that took place in Medigadda, the Congress tried to malign the image of KCR and corner the BRS. Because of the negligence of the Congress government, around 100 tmcs of water is wasted. From past eight months onwards, the Congress has been playing with the lives of farmers. At the same time last year, the water level in the LMD was 12 tmcs but at present it is below 5 tmcs against its full capacity of 24 tmcs of water.

To exert pressure on the state government and explain to the people how the reservoirs are drying up, the BRS is visiting various projects constructed under the Kaleshwaram project. Last year, the BRS government supplied water for irrigation needs by pumping and filling about 140 tmcs of water in all the reservoirs present under the KLIS project.

The Congress must stop playing cheap politics and should take up pumping of water from Kannepalli pump house immediately to benefit not only the farmers but also for the drinking needs of Hyderabad city and people of Telangana state, he said.