Medigadda Damage May Have Been Caused By Blast: Harish

HYDERABAD: Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday said the destruction of the check dam over Maneruvagu on its stretch between Paddapalli and Karimnagar district a few days ago, which was allegedly blasted by the sand mafia, yet again strengthened suspicions that the damage to the Medigadda barrage too may have resulted from an explosion that was deliberately set off to discredit the then BRS government and the-Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the destroyed check dam located between Gumpula of Odela mandal in Peddapalli district, and Tanugula of Jammikunta mandal of Karimnagar district, Harish Rao said alleged that there were complaints that a sand mafia the check dam was blasted using explosives.

“We demanded a high-level investigation into how the check dam was destroyed,” Harish Rao said. “If the government say there was no explosion and the check dam collapsed on its own, then Raghava Constructions, the contracting company to which minister Ponguleti Srinvias Reddy is connected to, and which built the Rs 24 crore check dam, must be blacklisted and the cost of the construction of the dam and its repairs must be recovered from the company,” Harish Rao added.

“If explosives were used here, then it is quite possible that something similar was done at Medigadda too. At that time, a complaint was also lodged with the police on that,” Harish Rao said.