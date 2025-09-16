Medicover to Unveil Secunderabad Facility With 300 Beds

Hyderabad: Super-specialty healthcare chain Medicover Hospitals is adding two new hospitals in Hyderabad. The new Medicover Hospital in Secunderabad, developed with an investment of ₹100 crore and a capacity of 300 beds, will be inaugurated on Sept. 16.

Construction of another facility is progressing in the Financial District, Kokapet, with operations expected to commence by the end of this year. Built with an investment of ₹150 crore, the hospital will have 500 beds and will also house a dedicated comprehensive cancer care unit, said Dr. Anil Krishna, chairman and managing director, Medicover Hospitals.

The Secunderabad facility will be its 24th hospital in India. Medicover may look to go public in a year or so. Currently, its debt is about ₹1,000 crore.

“Our focus is on strengthening presence in metro cities and Tier-2 towns. While we do not have immediate plans to acquire smaller hospitals, we will actively consider opportunities if they align with our strategy. Expansion is being explored in Bengaluru and Pune. Within Hyderabad, we will increase the capacity of Chandanagar facility by 150 beds, taking Medicover’s overall capacity to around 6,400 beds across India,” Dr. Krishna said.

Retaining clinical talent is emerging as a hurdle for hospitals across the country. Rising healthcare costs, influenced by global currency fluctuations, tariffs, and new medical technologies, are also adding pressure to the sector, he said.

“AI in coming years will enable doctors to deliver faster, accurate, and more effective treatments for patients,” he said, according to a release.