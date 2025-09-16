Medicover Launches 300-Bed Hospital in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Medicover Hospitals, one of Europe’s largest healthcare groups, has inaugurated its 24th hospital in India — a 300-bed multispecialty facility in Secunderabad.

The 300-bed multispecialty hospital is designed to offer comprehensive healthcare under one roof, from primary care to advanced specialities. The facility includes critical care units, modular operating theatres, advanced diagnostic services, and centres of excellence in cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics and emergency medicine. The group has also integrated training, research and community outreach into its operations.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Secunderabad on Tuesday, was attended by Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, other ministers, MLAs, the Hyderabad Mayor and corporators.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy described the launch as “a commendable step towards strengthening healthcare for our citizens.” He noted that the combination of world-class infrastructure and experienced doctors would ensure access to advanced treatment for all.

Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said the facility marked “another major milestone for the state’s health sector."

Dr G. Anil Krishna, chairman and managing director of Medicover Hospitals India, said the new Secunderabad hospital is equipped with global standards of infrastructure and staffed by over 40 specialised doctors. "Medicover’s network, spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, continues to expand, with plans to establish a presence in more states," he said.