Medicover Joins Evergreen on Air Transfers

Hyderabad:Medicover Hospitals has entered into a collaboration with Evergreen Healthcare to strengthen air ambulance services and coordinated patient transfers across India and key international corridors.

While Medicover’s upcoming hospital at the Financial District is yet to be formally launched, the partnership is aimed at building a robust emergency and critical‑care transfer ecosystem.



The collaboration focuses on structured referral pathways covering air ambulance operations, intercity critical‑care transfers and international patient movement for complex cases requiring advanced tertiary and quaternary care.



For families facing sudden trauma, cardiac emergencies, organ failure or other critical conditions, access to swift and well‑coordinated transport is often the first crucial step in the care journey. By aligning with Evergreen Healthcare, Medicover aims to enable smoother clinical handovers, faster response times and continuity of care across geographies.



“Emergency begins at the point of first response. Structured transfer systems, especially air ambulance and international coordination, are essential to ensuring patients reach the right care at the right time,” said Dr Nayan Sriramula, head of emergency medicine, Medicover Hospitals.



The collaboration was spearheaded by Mahesh Degloorkar, chief business officer, Medicover Hospitals, a release said.

