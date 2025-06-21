Medicine Shortage At Nalgonda, Khammam Wellness Centres

Nalgonda: A severe shortage of medicines, including life-saving drugs, at Wellness Centres in Nalgonda and Khammam districts is placing a heavy financial burden on employees, retired staff, and their dependents. Many are being forced to buy prescribed medicines from private pharmacies due to unavailability at government facilities.

Pharmacy racks at the Nalgonda Wellness Centre, located on the premises of the Government General Hospital, appear nearly empty, with severely depleted stocks. Most of the medicines prescribed by doctors are currently unavailable at the centre's pharmacy.

More than 30,000 employees, retired personnel, journalists, and their family members are registered with the Nalgonda Wellness Centre. On average, 100 to 150 patients seek outpatient services daily. A significant number of retired employees suffer from age-related conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Over 200 patients depend on the centre for their diabetic and BP medication.

The shortage of essential insulins like Novorapid and Lantus has particularly impacted Type-II diabetic patients, who are now spending between ₹800 and ₹900 per insulin pen. Depending on their condition, some are forced to spend ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per month to manage their illness.

The situation is similarly dire at the Khammam Wellness Centre. Out of 400 listed medicines, only around 170 are currently available. Even basic diabetic and BP medications are out of stock. On average, 150 to 200 patients receive outpatient services at the Khammam centre each day.

Md Jilani, a retired employee, shared that insulin has not been available at the Nalgonda centre for the past two months. "I have no option but to buy insulin from private pharmacies, spending ₹3,500 from my ₹20,000 monthly pension," he said.

A doctor from the Nalgonda Wellness Centre, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We prescribe medicines based on the patient’s condition, but even alternative medications are not available in the pharmacy.”

When contacted, officials in charge of the Wellness Centres said they submit medicine requisitions to higher authorities weekly, but the supply received is consistently inadequate and does not meet the demand.