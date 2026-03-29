Medical Students Urged to Blend Ethics With Innovation at Prana-2026

Karimnagar:The Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) became a hub of academic excellence as it hosted ‘Prana-2026’, a national undergraduate medical conference organised under the theme ‘Explore–Expand–Excel’ in Karimnagar on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by additional director of medical education Dr V. Rajalingam, who attended as the chief guest. The conference aimed to provide a comprehensive platform for future doctors to showcase their research, clinical skills and leadership potential.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rajalingam emphasised that modern medical education must evolve beyond traditional classroom learning. He urged students to move from being mere practitioners to becoming visionary researchers and leaders. “A good doctor treats the disease, but a great doctor treats the patient as a whole,” he said, stressing the importance of a patient-centric approach and professional ethics.

He further encouraged undergraduate students to cultivate a questioning mindset and engage in small-scale research projects, noting that such early initiatives often lead to significant medical breakthroughs. He highlighted that honesty, transparency and deep respect for patients are the guiding principles of a successful medical career.

The management of PIMS, represented by directors Dr Boinipally Harini and Dr Boinipally Hasini, along with principal Dr P.L. John Israel, stated that such conferences are vital in guiding the next generation of healthcare providers.