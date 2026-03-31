Medical Representatives Can’t Enter Govt Hospitals, Says Centre

Hyderabad:The Centre has reiterated its ban on medical representatives entering government hospitals, with minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers Anupriya Patel stating that the measure is intended to curb unethical pharmaceutical marketing practices.

Informing the Rajya Sabha in a written reply, the minister said that directives issued by the department of health and family welfare prohibit such access to prevent undue influence on doctors.



According to office orders issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, medical representatives are barred from central government hospitals. The orders seek to end frequent visits that have been linked to the promotion of high-cost drugs over generic alternatives.



The minister’s response follows concerns over the role of intermediaries between pharmaceutical companies and doctors in influencing prescribing practices. Investigations by agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have identified instances of inducements such as gifts, travel and monetary benefits allegedly used to promote specific brands, affecting treatment protocols and public trust.



The Independent Practice Protection Network welcomed the decision, describing it as a “long-overdue victory against the pharma-doctor nexus.” Its spokesperson, Rajesh Kumar, said, "This ban strikes at the heart of the racket where medical reps, backed by influential practitioners, have been manipulating prescriptions for profit. Independent doctors have long fought this corruption, which burdens patients with unnecessary expenses. We applaud the Centre for prioritising ethical practice and protecting genuine medical autonomy."



The Health Ministry said doctors would be kept updated through alternative channels, including emails, digital platforms and Continuing Medical Education programmes and conferences. It added that the move aligns with the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices aimed at improving transparency in the sector.



While the ban currently applies to Central government hospitals, the IPPN said it should be extended to private facilities, where such practices are alleged to continue.

