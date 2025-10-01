Medical PG Students Seek Local Area Quota In Admissions

Hyderabad:Junior doctors in the state have urged the government to consider locality-based reservations in management quota seats for PG courses.

Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has invited applications under the competent authority quota, and eligible candidates (those who have qualified NEET PG 2025) can register for counselling. The portal will remain open from 8 am on October 1 until 5 pm on October 8. Admissions are also open for NIMS.

Representatives of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) met health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday to discuss local reservations in MQ-1 PG medical counselling seats in Telangana.



During the meeting, the association highlighted the disparity in local reservation policies compared to neighbouring states. As per G.O.Ms No. 40 & 42, dated 9-5-2017, 25 per cent of postgraduate seats under MQ-1 (Management Quota - Category 1) are open to All India competition, with no local reservation in Telangana.



In contrast, Andhra Pradesh, under GO Ms No. 102, dated 15-7-2023, has implemented 85 per cent reservation of MQ-1 seats for local candidates, leaving only 15 per cent for the All India quota. This puts Telangana students at a significant disadvantage in their own state.

T-JUDA has strongly urged the government to revise the existing GO and implement a similar 85 per cent local reservation in MQ-1 PG seats for Telangana students. With NEET PG results already declared, the association emphasised the need for immediate action.

The minister responded positively, acknowledged the concerns raised, and instructed health department officials to initiate urgent steps to address the issue.

Floating Bathukammas Light Up Tank Bund last day



Hyderabad:Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Tuesday lit up the sky over Tank Bund and turned the city into a riot of colours.



Tourism and culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, and other dignitaries, attended the event.

The celebrations showcased Telangana’s rich cultural traditions, with women in traditional attire dancing gracefully around the Bathukammas.

A highlight of the festival was the floating Bathukammas in Hussainsagar. A vibrant procession of 700 Bathukammas made its way from Amar Jyoti Stupa to the Tank Bund Bathukamma Ghat, delighting thousands of spectators

Etala cautions local poll aspirants, warns them against organising Dasara Dawats in villages

Hyderabad:BJP MP Etala Rajendar on Tuesday cautioned aspiring candidates for local body elections against spending heavily on “Dasara Dawats” to woo voters and party workers, warning that such efforts could end in losses if the polls are cancelled.



After the Telangana State Election Commission (TGSEC) announced the election schedule on Monday, Rajendar said, many aspirants across parties began organising feasts in villages to gain support. He pointed out that the GO implementing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes in local bodies was under judicial scrutiny and may not withstand legal challenges.



Speaking to media persons, Rajendar said no political party is opposed to BC reservations. However, he added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of mishandling the issue and accused him of lacking genuine concern for BCs.

He said legal experts have indicated the quota GO was unlikely to survive in the court. He also warned that the government could later shift blame onto the judiciary for striking it down. If that happens, candidates who have already spent large sums could be left in distress, he cautioned.

The BJP leader appealed to those planning to contest as sarpanches, MPTC, ZPTC and ward members to act prudently, noting that grassroots elections involve far more calculations than Assembly or Lok Sabha polls.

He observed that thousands are expected to enter the fray and that lavish spending has already begun in rural areas, despite uncertainty over the High Court’s judgement on the BC quota GO. The court’s hearings are scheduled to commence on October 8.

Poll officers training begins in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad:GHMC commissioner and district election officer R.V. Karnan on Tuesday ordered showcause notices to be issued to 12 sector officers who failed to attend a training session for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection. Returning officer Sairam was directed to also warn the officials that if they missed the next session, they would be suspended from their duties.



The training programme was held at the GHMC head office. Out of 47 sector officers, only 35 attended. Of the 38 sector police officers, 35 were present. The GHMC commissioner directed the returning officer to inform the police commissioners to issue show-cause notices to the three missing police officers as well.

During the session, returning officer Sairam explained the election duties and responsibilities of the officers. Addressing the participants, he said sector officers are the main point of contact during elections.

He said officers must inspect all polling stations in their jurisdiction and ensure that basic facilities such as drinking water, lighting, fans, toilets, and proper electricity supply are available. He also instructed them to carry out vulnerable mapping with the help of tahsildars and police officials, based on incidents from previous elections. The commissioner further directed that the final voter list be displayed at all polling stations. Additional training sessions for officials will be held on October 6 and October 18.





Officials get ready for Jubilee Hills bypoll



Hyderabad:With the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency byelection on the horizon, the district election office released the final electoral roll on Tuesday, showing 3,98,982 registered voters for 407 polling stations. Voters can verify their names in the final rolls available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, CEO’s website, the ERO office, the Voter Helpline App, and at all polling stations.



GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, who is also the district election officer, held a meeting with representatives of political parties at the GHMC head office, where copies of the rolls were formally handed over to them.



Citizens and political parties can submit their claims and objections (Forms 6, 7, and 8) until the last date for filing nominations. Eligible persons who turned 18 as on July 1, 2025, or who missed earlier enrolment, can apply through Form 6. Officials also informed that due to the addition of new polling stations, some voters may have been shifted to nearby stations. Hence, voters are advised to cross-check their details on the ECI or CEO websites.