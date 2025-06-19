Medical College Teaching Staff Jobs in Limbo, Unpaid for Months

Hyderabad: Contract teaching staff at government medical colleges in Suryapet, Nalgonda and Yadadri say they have not received salaries for over two months, as the state government has yet to renew their appointments for the new academic year. “We were told every year that contracts would be renewed by March-end. This time, there’s complete silence,” said Naveen Merugu, an assistant professor. “We can’t even plan our lives because we don’t know if we’ll have jobs next month.”

Around 90 professors, associate professors and assistant professors across the three colleges are reportedly waiting for clarity. Their annual contracts, issued under the directorate of medical education, expired in March. Under the previous BRS-led government, reappointments were typically processed by April.

“Unless our contracts are officially renewed, we are not eligible for salaries. It’s already been nearly three months,” said a senior faculty member from Nalgonda. “We’re still showing up to work because students need us, but we don’t know how long we can continue.”

The delay comes as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued notices to 26 medical colleges in Telangana — including those in Suryapet and Nalgonda — for lacking adequate infrastructure and failing to meet required norms. The health secretary and director of medical education have been summoned for a hearing on June 26. “We are worried about what this delay means. Is the government reconsidering these institutions? We have received no official communication,” said another faculty member.

The colleges were launched under the previous administration to widen access to affordable medical education. Each admits around 150 students annually, and faculty say many from the first batches have already graduated. “This was a lifeline for students from middle-income families who couldn’t afford private colleges. Now, even the faculty who helped build these institutions are left in limbo,” said Prof. A.S. Kishan from Suryapet.

The state health department has not responded to queries on whether contract renewals are underway.