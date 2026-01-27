Medical Aid to 11,625 Devotees at Medaram

Hyderabad:More than 11,625 devotees have received medical treatment so far at hospitals and health camps set up for the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara at Medaram, scheduled from January 28 to 31.



The health department has deployed three hospitals, 72 medical camps, 35 ambulances and 40 bike ambulances, supported by 3,199 personnel including 544 doctors, to ensure uninterrupted medical services.



Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha directed officials to take all precautionary measures so that devotees do not face any health-related difficulties. He instructed that even minor ailments be attended to immediately and specialist doctors be deployed at the 50-bed hospital at Gaddelu, mini hospitals and key medical camps. The minister reviewed preparedness with senior officials including principal secretary Dr Christina Z. Chongthu and director of public health Dr Ravinder Naik.



Officials said adequate medicines, consumables and equipment have been stocked. A six-bed hospital near Jampanna Vagu and a mini hospital at an English medium school have been set up. Referral hospitals, Mulugu Government General Hospital and MGM Hospital, Warangal, have been placed on 24-hour alert.



Fire Breaks Out in Dry Grass Near Private Institution in Gachibowli; No Casualties



Hyderabad: Locals alerted the fire department after dry grass was set ablaze near a private institution in Gachibowli around noon on Tuesday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Visuals showed thick smoke rising from the blaze. No casualties were reported.



100 dogs killed, 50 dumped in forest, alleges NGO



Hyderabad:The Stray Animal Foundation of India has alleged that nearly 100 stray dogs were brutally killed and 50 others relocated in two separate incidents in Nagarkurnool and Siddipet districts.



In the first case, around 100 dogs were allegedly killed in Thummaipally village of Nagarkurnool district, reportedly under the direction of the village sarpanch. The NGO’s cruelty prevention assistant, Mudavath Preethi, lodged a complaint with Charapaka police station. Police officials said an FIR is under process.



In another incident, about 50 stray dogs were allegedly captured from Boppapur village in Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district and relocated to a nearby forest area, which the NGO said violates animal protection laws. A complaint was filed at Bhoompally police station by Adulapuram Goutham, another cruelty prevention manager of the organisation. Police confirmed that an FIR is also being processed in this case.



The NGO has urged officials to conduct fair and strong investigations into both incidents.



TG Ecet on May 15; Lawcet, PGLcet on May 18

Hyderabad:The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG Ecet) 2026 will be conducted on May 15, while the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG Lawcet) and Post-Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLcet) will be held on May 18.



Aspirants for TG Ecet can visit ecet.tgche.ac.in for details, while law entrance test information will be available at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.



The schedules were finalised at a meeting of the Common Entrance Test (CET) committee held at the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), chaired by TGCHE chairman Prof V. Balakrista Reddy and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram.



The Ecet notification will be released on February 5, with online applications accepted from February 9 to February 18. The fee has been fixed at ₹500 for SC, ST and physically handicapped candidates, and ₹900 for others.



For Lawcet and PGLcet, the notification will be issued on February 8. Applications will be accepted online from February 10 to April 1, with late fee slabs extending the final deadline to May 13.

