Medha School’s Closure Shocks Parents, Students

Hyderabad: The padlocks on the gates of Medha High School at Bowenpally tell a story of sudden collapse, shocking students, parents, and teachers alike. Inside, blackboards still carried the previous day’s lesson — “Dream big, work hard and stay humble” — when parents arrived Monday morning with their children for exams, only to find sealed notices from the Mandal Educational Officer (MEO).

The closure came after police alleged that within the school premises, a factory for alprazolam, a controlled psychotropic substance, had been operating for more than six months.

Parents expressed anger and betrayal. “We didn’t know the school had been seized… we brought the children because we got a message saying exams would be held today,” one parent said.

Another father, whose son studies in Class 5, lamented: “If they shut down the school, what will our children do? Their studies stop all of a sudden, and we are left helpless. They have already collected 70 per cent of the fees from us. Now, how are we supposed to admit our child to another school, and where will we get the money?”

Some children wept as they realised their classrooms were locked, while teachers nearby admitted that they had no prior warning.

The raid, carried out on Saturday by the state police’s Eagle team, led to the arrest of school director Malela Jaya Prakash Goud along with associates Uday Sai and Murali Sai. Investigators seized about 7.8 kg of alprazolam (3.5 kg finished, 4.3 kg unfinished), along with equipment, raw chemicals, and `21 lakh in cash. Police estimated the market value of the seized stock at over `1 crore. On Sunday, the Education Department sealed the school.

Officials later confirmed that the school had formal permission only up to Class 7, with about 63 students enrolled, but had been illegally advertising admissions up to Class 10. Posters on the campus showed toppers being awarded by the director, further evidence of unauthorised operations. Documents related to the school’s functioning have been seized.

On Monday, MEO Harishchandra visited the campus and spoke with parents. “We will admit the children to proper schools and protect their future,” he assured, adding that the issue of fees and transfers would be taken up with higher officials. He said government support would be extended, though a clear mechanism was yet to be finalised.