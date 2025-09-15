Medha School Director Gets 14-Day Judicial Custody

HYDERABAD: Medha School director Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, 39, who was accused of operating an illegal manufacturing unit to produce alprazolam, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

During interrogation, the police said Jaya Prakash had confessed to have concealed the alprazolam unit within the school premises and selling the contraband for the past eight months, police said.

The police said that Jaya Prakash used to run classes during the day and operate the drug unit at night.

On September 13, Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (Eagle) officials seized 3.4 kg Alprazolam and 4.3 kg raw material and `21 lakh in cash from the premises of Medha School at Old Bowenpally.

According to police, Jaya Prakash revealed that he managed to procure the formula for preparing alprazolam from his associate G. Reddy. He initially failed six times in his attempts to manufacture the drug but succeeded on the seventh attempt, following which he began supplying it to toddy shops using a scooter, which was also seized.