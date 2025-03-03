Medha Patkar’s visit creates flutter

Hyderabad:The arrival of sociologist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar in Hyderabad created a flutter in official circles, with police deploying its personnel for her security.

According to sources, the police assumed that Patkar had come to Hyderabad in connection with the Musi rejuvenation project and provided her security personnel. After she clarified that she had come to Hyderabad to meet a friend in Chaderghat, the police withdrew the personnel.



According to Malakpet ACP G. Shyam Sunder, “We were concerned about her security. Usually when a national leader comes to the city, the organiser or host is supposed to inform the local police as a part of protocol. However, her friend failed to inform the police.”

