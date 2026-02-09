Medchal Railway Station to Get Major Facelift

Hyderabad: The Medchal railway station on the city suburbs is getting a major facelift. Once up-gradation works are completed, it will offer modern, state-of-the-art passenger amenities and an improved travel experience.

The Ministry of Railways is taking up the up-gradation works at a cost of Rs.32.11 crore and 83 per cent of works were already completed, said Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Work related to waiting hall, platform surface improvements, parking sheds in the circulating area, 12m Foot-Over-Bridge (FoB), first entry ramp foundations upto plinth beam, second entry lift and escalator upto plinth beam concrete, staircase columns shuttering, platforms two and three lift and escalator raft completed in addition to pay and use toilet.

The works that were progress include interior wall and tiles fitting of new station building, false ceiling work and interior walls with tiles fitting of waiting hall, tie beam welding of FoB, ramp foundation columns reinforcement, ramp columns reinforcement and shuttering of platforms four and five and foundation excavation of the façade at first entry.

In a post on ‘X’, Kishan Reddy said that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains committed to transforming India’s railway infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and rail travel experience.