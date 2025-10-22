Medchal: Prof. Dies, Hit by RTC Bus

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old assistant professor died after being hit by a TGRTC bus at the Yellampet crossroads in Medchal on Tuesday.

Medchal inspector A Satyanarayana said the deceased, M. Srinivas, a native of Kamareddy, was residing in Kompally and working as assistant professor at the Mallareddy Group of Institutions.

The bus driver, whose name the police have not disclosed, was also injured after his head hit the steering wheel. The bus driver cited drowsiness as the reason for crashing into the two-wheeler, police said.

Residents informed the police who reached the spot and shifted the body to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered against the bus driver, who is currently being treated. Further investigation into the incident is underway.