 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Medchal: Prof. Dies, Hit by RTC Bus

Telangana
22 Oct 2025 9:36 PM IST

Medchal inspector A Satyanarayana said the deceased, M. Srinivas, a native of Kamareddy, was residing in Kompally and working as assistant professor at the Mallareddy Group of Institutions.

Medchal: Prof. Dies, Hit by RTC Bus
x
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old assistant professor died after being hit by a TGRTC bus at the Yellampet crossroads in Medchal on Tuesday.

Medchal inspector A Satyanarayana said the deceased, M. Srinivas, a native of Kamareddy, was residing in Kompally and working as assistant professor at the Mallareddy Group of Institutions.

The bus driver, whose name the police have not disclosed, was also injured after his head hit the steering wheel. The bus driver cited drowsiness as the reason for crashing into the two-wheeler, police said.

Residents informed the police who reached the spot and shifted the body to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered against the bus driver, who is currently being treated. Further investigation into the incident is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
medchal road accident Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X