Medchal Govt School Teacher Suspended for Corporal Punishment

Hyderabad:A government school teacher in Medchal-Malkajgiri district has been placed under suspension for allegedly administering corporal punishment to girl students at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Keesara.

According to an official order issued by district educational officer (DEO) R. Anand, the physical director reportedly beat students with a stick. The suspension order was issued on March 7, following local reports on the incident.



The DEO, after reviewing available evidence and considering the gravity of the allegations, deemed it necessary to suspend Anand under Rule 8 (2) of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (CCA) Rules, 1991. The order states that he will remain under suspension until the disciplinary proceedings against him are concluded.



During the suspension period, Anand has been directed to remain at the school headquarters and is not permitted to leave without prior approval.