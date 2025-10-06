Medaram Temple Works Pick Pace After CM's Visit

Warangal: Within 10 days of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit, development and expansion works at the Sammakka-Saralamma Temple in Medaram, Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, are progressing at a rapid pace.

The works are being carried out as part of the new master plan unveiled by the Chief Minister on September 23 during a massive public meeting at the temple premises. The platforms (gaddelu) of the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma are being expanded under this plan.

The Congress government recently decided that the decades-old temple required major expansion and modernisation. During his visit, the Chief Minister unveiled the new design and assured the use of long-lasting construction methods. Priests performed a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30, and endowments department officials began the expansion works on October 3. Heavy machinery was brought in from Hyderabad to level the site. Temporary sheds and trees were cleared, along with old queue lines around the platforms, to make space for the new structures.

The biennial Medaram Maha Jatara, regarded as Asia’s largest tribal fair and often called the “Telangana Kumbh Mela,” draws millions of devotees from Telangana and neighbouring states. To manage the massive crowds, the state government aims to give the temple a permanent structure that allows for smoother darshan during the jatara.