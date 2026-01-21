Medaram Temple Renovation in Final Stage

Warangal: Renovation and development works at the Medaram temple are in the final stage and are progressing at a rapid pace under the new Master Plan, with ₹251 crore sanctioned by the Telangana government, as the massive Sammakka Saralamma jatara is just days away in Medaram of Tadvai mandal, Mulugu district.

Of the total outlay, ₹101 crore has been earmarked for the expansion and permanent reconstruction of the sacred platform (Gaddelu). To ensure long-term durability, engineers have used about 4,000 tonnes of granite. The works are being carried out under the direct supervision of ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka and Konda Surekha.

The new master plan introduces permanent architectural features not seen earlier in Medaram. The shrine now has a 46-pillar outer wall (prakaram), while the main deities will be seated on a newly constructed eight-pillar circular platform.

To regulate pilgrim movement, several grand welcoming arches have been built, including a 50-foot-wide main gate, three 40-foot-wide gates and five 30-foot-wide gates. The granite walls are adorned with over 7,000 sculptures depicting the names and history of 750 Koya lineages. All designs were finalised with the approval of the Tribal Priests’ Association.

District collector T.S. Divakar said the government had upgraded the shrine infrastructure through the master plan to accommodate the expected influx of pilgrims. The core temple area has been expanded from 32,000 to 54,000 square feet, increasing the viewing capacity from about 3,000 to nearly 8,000 devotees per hour. Eight traditional gates have also been constructed and decorated with tribal sculptures.

Meanwhile, pilgrim inflow has been rising steadily over the past month and has surged further with just a week left for the Maha Jatara. Nearly three lakh devotees are visiting Medaram every day, with vehicles arriving at the rate of more than 1,000 per hour.