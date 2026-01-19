Medaram Temple Gets Long Overdue Makeover

Medaram: Medaram temple and its premises have undergone a complete transformation. The ambitious temple renovation project, completed in a record time of just three months, stands as a testimony to the assurance given by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on temple renovation and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who supervised the works closely, almost on a day-to-day basis as in-charge minister.

Of the Rs 251 crore allocated for the development of Medaram, Rs 101 crore was spent exclusively on the reconstruction and expansion of the Gaddela (platforms) premises.

As promised by the Chief Minister during his earlier visit, the reconstruction and expansion were taken up on a war footing under the supervision of the R&B department. About 98 per cent of the works have already been completed, ensuring readiness ahead of the grand Jatara from January 28.

Medaram holds emotional significance for Revanth Reddy as he began his padayatra from here before the 2023 Assembly elections. Initially, Rs 150 crore was sanctioned, which was later hiked, with an additional Rs 101 crore earmarked for the Gaddela (platforms) premises. The Chief Minister personally reviewed every stage of the master plan, interacting with sculptors, sthapathis and tribal priests.

The Chief Minister’s vision was to replace temporary arrangements with permanent facilities.

Srinivasa Reddy described his role in the project as a blessing of a previous birth. He said opportunities of this nature come to only a handful of people and added that when the Chief Minister entrusted him with the responsibility, he accepted it with determination.

He said the structures were being built to last for at least 200 years and that the focus was not merely on the present fair but on meeting the future needs of crores of devotees. He revealed that 19 acres of land had already been acquired, and another 43 acres were in the process of acquisition. Roads and bathing ghats were being developed so that even if crores of devotees visit Medaram, they can have a smooth darshan and return with satisfaction.

Sthapathi Emani Shivanagi Reddy said it was a rare achievement to complete such a massive project in such a short span of time. He said he was personally involved in the selection of stone, carving of sculptures and installation of each piece according to the wishes and traditions of the tribal communities.

White granite sourced from Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh was carved by 249 sculptors and installed by another 125 at Medaram, making the site a living monument to tribal glory and devotion.