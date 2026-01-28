Medaram: Priests Flag Helicopter Rides Over Sacred Altars, Chilakala Gutta

Warangal: Tribal priests (Vaddelu) and Adivasi representatives have expressed strong resentment over helicopters flying over the sacred Gaddelu (altars) and Chilakala Gutta, calling it a violation of long-standing spiritual traditions, despite repeated warnings from endowment department authorities.

Since helicopter services were introduced in 2016, tribal leaders have consistently urged that the airspace above the sacred altars and hillock be kept undisturbed to preserve the sanctity of the deities. However, under an agreement with a private aviation firm, two helicopters are currently operating aerial joyrides from Hanamkonda and Mulugu. Endowment officials have repeatedly alerted pilots through wireless communication to avoid the restricted zone, but the sorties have continued, prompting allegations that the tourism department is placing commercial interests above tribal sentiments.

Even as the state government has assured seamless arrangements, the situation on the ground paints a different picture. Traffic congestion has reached alarming levels on the Warangal-Mulugu stretch and along the Pasra-Tadvai route. With more than 4,000 TGRTC buses and tens of thousands of private vehicles heading towards the shrine each day, the existing road infrastructure is proving inadequate, leaving devotees stranded for hours.

The Jawaharnagar toll plaza in Mulugu district has further worsened the situation. Devotees and local leaders said delays in toll collection are a major contributor to the massive traffic jams. Citing the toll waiver implemented during the recent Sankranti festival, they have demanded suspension of toll collection at the Jawaharnagar plaza until the conclusion of the Jatara on January 31 to ease vehicular movement.

Conditions on the Mulugu-Pasra road have exposed serious gaps in surveillance and traffic management. Devotees alleged that poor coordination among the police, endowment and tourism departments is turning the pilgrimage into an ordeal. With the peak days of the festival approaching, locals fear that unless immediate corrective steps are taken regarding helicopter routes and toll gate operations, the chaos will only worsen.