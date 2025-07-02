Medaram Maha Jathara 2026 Dates Announced

Mulugu: The priests' association has officially announced the schedule for the Medaram Maha Jathara, Asia’s largest tribal fair, which will be held from January 28 to 31, 2026, in Medaram village, Tadwai mandal, Mulugu district. As part of the tradition, Saralamma, Govindaraju, and Pagididdaraju will reach the Gadde from Chilakalagutta on January 28, followed by the arrival of Sammakka Thalli on January 29. Devotees will offer their prayers on January 30. The fair will conclude with the Ammavarla Vanapravesham on January 31.

The event is expected to draw millions of devotees, continuing the rich cultural and spiritual legacy of the tribal communities.







