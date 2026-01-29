Medaram Maha Jatara Progressing Smoothly: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Medaram Maha Jatara is progressing smoothly with all arrangements in place, said Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. The Government is continuously monitoring the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara to ensure devotees face no inconvenience.



On Thursday morning, the Minister, along with Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar , Mulugu district Collector TS Divakara and officials, inspected the Jatara arrangements on bikes, including bathing facilities at Jampanna Vagu and sanitation measures in surrounding areas. He directed officials to ensure timely medical assistance, strict sanitation, continuous waste removal, and effective functioning of missing persons help camps.



The Minister said cleanliness and safety are being given top priority across all sectors, especially near the Gaddelu, with officials maintaining constant supervision to facilitate a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience.