Medaram Maha-Jatara Begins With Arrival Of Saralamma

Warangal: The Medaram Maha Jatara officially commenced on Wednesday amidst the rhythmic beats of tribal drums, traditional Koya dances and the ecstatic chants of thousands of devotees.





The atmosphere was spiritually surcharged. The festival touched its first major milestone when tribal goddess Saralamma was ceremoniously brought from her temple in Kannepalli and installed on the Gadde at Medaram.The religious rites began early in the morning at the Kannepalli temple.Following ancient tribal customs, priests performed purification rituals and decorated the temple premises with traditional patterns of rangoli (muggulu). After hours of secret prayers that concluded in the evening, the chief priest, Saraiah, believed to be possessed by the spirit of the goddess, emerged from the temple carrying the deity’s symbols.The 2-km journey from Kannepalli to Medaram was a spectacle of faith.Devotees lined the entire route, offering harathi and seeking blessings as the procession moved forward. At 11.11pm, Saralamma was safely placed on the altar.Simultaneously, the deities Pagididda Raju from Penugonda and Govinda Raju from Kondai were also ushered into their respective altars, following the traditional celestial wedding of Pagididda Raju and Sammakka.The second day of the Jatara on Thursday marks the pinnacle, the arrival of Sammakka. Preparation for her descent began at dawn, with the Sammakka temple in Medaram undergoing a complete ritual cleansing.The shrine was decorated with fresh mango leaves and traditional red earth (red soil), while priests headed for the nearby forests to fetch sacred bamboo (aderalu) for placement on the altar.The atmosphere in Medaram has reached a feverish pitch as the administration geared for the Chilakala Gutta ritual.On Thursday evening, a group of priests led by Kokkera Krishnaiah will trek to the nearby hill. In a strictly confidential ceremony, the chief priest will retrieve the Kumkuma Bharani (vermilion casket), which symbolizes Goddess Sammakka.The moment Sammakka descends from the hill marks the spiritual peak of the festival.Ministers, the collector and top police officials will officially welcome the deity. To mark her arrival, the government accords her a reception with full state honours. The district SP will fire three rounds into the air as a gun salute to the goddess.Tribal artists and dancers would perform non-stop at the foot of the hill until the Goddess appeared. Once the priests begin their descent with the deity, they move at an incredible speed toward the Medaram altar.To ensure the safety of the millions of pilgrims lining the path, the district administration aims to have Sammakka installed on the Gadde between 9pm and 10pm.