Medaram Jathara: Holiday for Govt. Offices, Educational Institutes in Mulugu on Jan. 30

“The holiday is applicable to all the State government offices, all educational institutions and local bodies in the district, except treasuries,” said district Collector Divkara TS, in an order.

In lieu of the holiday declared on January 30, February 14, which is the second Saturday, will be the working day. However, the employees, who are drafted for sectoral duties shall be exempted for this working day. This holiday will not be applicable to various establishments coming under Negotiable instrument Act, the order said.