 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Medaram Jathara: Holiday for Govt. Offices, Educational Institutes in Mulugu on Jan. 30

Telangana
29 Jan 2026 2:33 PM IST

In lieu of the holiday declared on January 30, February 14, which is the second Saturday, will be the working day

Medaram Jathara: Holiday for Govt. Offices, Educational Institutes in Mulugu on Jan. 30
x
The Mulugu district administration has declared a local holiday on January 30 for the entire district in view of the arrival of Sri Sammakka and Saralamma to Gaddelu during Medaram Jathara. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The Mulugu district administration has declared a local holiday on January 30 for the entire district in view of the arrival of Sri Sammakka and Saralamma to Gaddelu during Medaram Jathara.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mulugu District Medaram Jathara public holiday educational institutions 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X