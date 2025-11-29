Medaram Jatara Works to be Completed on Time: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: In-charge minister for Warangal and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Friday that the development works underway at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, where Asia’s largest tribal and Adivasi festival, the biennial Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, is held, will be completed within the stipulated time to ensure permanent facilities for devotees.

Accompanied by panchayat raj and rural development minister D. Anasuya (Seethakka), forest and endowments minister Konda Surekha, and Mahbubabad MP Porika Balram Naik, he inspected the ongoing development works and arrangements at Medaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said that, as per the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, major development works have been taken up at the two main “Gaddes”, the sacred platforms of Goddess Sammakka, Sarakka, Pagidda Raju and Govinda Raju, to ensure that lakhs of devotees can offer prayers during the jatara without inconvenience. All works are being executed while respecting local traditions and beliefs. He added that the works for the Jatara, scheduled from January 28 to 31, 2026, will be completed on a war footing.

He noted that road development, divider construction and plantation works are progressing round the clock, with a target to finish them well before the festival. He directed officials to expedite repairs on the main approach road to Medaram.

The minister announced that the capacity at the Sammakka-Sarakka Gadde will be expanded from 3,000 to 10,000 devotees at a time, given the rising footfall. He said the state government is making foolproof arrangements for the jatara, which carries deep sentiments for crores of people.

He added that welcome arches will be set up and arrangements made to ensure smooth access for devotees for darshan at the Gadde, offering of jaggery (bangaram), and bathing in the Jampanna vagu. Proposals have been prepared for the development and beautification of the Jampanna stream. All works, he said, are being taken up in accordance with Adivasi culture and tradition, based on inputs from temple priests and tribal elders. Even on non-festival days, the number of visitors to Medaram is steadily increasing, and development works are being planned accordingly.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.S. Srinivasa Raju, roads and buildings engineer-in-chief Mohan Naik, district library chairman Banoth Ravi Chander, agricultural market committee chairperson Rega Kalyani and other district officials were also present.